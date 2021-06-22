iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,942. The stock has a market cap of $128.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

