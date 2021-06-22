Incent (INCNT) Market Cap Achieves $4.18 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $299,193.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00116477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00156151 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.08 or 1.00324083 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

