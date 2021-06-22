Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.