Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. Infinera shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1,770,742 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

