Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 533.60 ($6.97). Informa shares last traded at GBX 531.60 ($6.95), with a volume of 2,572,535 shares changing hands.

INF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 562.83 ($7.35).

Get Informa alerts:

The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 553.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.