Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.76

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 134568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

