ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lowered to “Neutral” at Kepler Capital Markets

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 127,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

