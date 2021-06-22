Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 480.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153,621 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

