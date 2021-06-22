Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Ingredion worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.12. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 239.11 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

