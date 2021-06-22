Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Sells C$130,335.40 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$130,335.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,165,388.97.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,768. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.09 and a one year high of C$10.26.

INO.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

