InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.29

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 253930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPO. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.24.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

