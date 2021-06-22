Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,460,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Asana stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 5,434,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,743. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.