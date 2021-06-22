Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $8,916,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,340,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ASAN stock traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 5,434,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,743. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

