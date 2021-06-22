Insider Buying: CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Purchases 1,132 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz acquired 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $24,802.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

