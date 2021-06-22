Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 36,584 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

Cricut stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 856,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

