Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 36,584 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.
Cricut stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 856,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
