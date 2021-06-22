Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases 47,770 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 856,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

