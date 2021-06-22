Insider Buying: Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVA traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. 142,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,899. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 747.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $12,441,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.