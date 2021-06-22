Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases 52,619 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 52,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji bought 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji purchased 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji purchased 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. 19,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

