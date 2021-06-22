Insider Buying: Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Insider Buys 47,850 Shares of Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) insider James Graham purchased 47,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$50,003.25 ($35,716.61).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.79 and a quick ratio of 18.73.
Recce Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
