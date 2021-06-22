Insider Buying: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 630,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.