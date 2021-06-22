Insider Buying: SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SEAC remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 786,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,759. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 46.41% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis assumed coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

