Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Sells 56,685 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 1,880,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,904,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
