Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Sells 56,685 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 1,880,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,904,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.