Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 2,833 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28.

Adobe stock traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.74. 2,369,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.73. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $576.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

