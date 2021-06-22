Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $169.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ayro by 83.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 211,175 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth $2,071,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ayro by 77.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 318,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 139,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ayro by 423.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro during the first quarter worth $572,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.