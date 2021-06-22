Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells 1,156 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92.

On Monday, May 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00.

Shares of BGNE traded up $6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.52. The company had a trading volume of 89,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.18. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $181.17 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

