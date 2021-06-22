Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells 9,248 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00.

CRWD stock traded up $18.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.61. 9,365,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $257.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

