Insider Selling: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 100,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,805. The company has a market cap of $312.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.91.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 257,931 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRTT shares. National Bankshares cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

