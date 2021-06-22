Insider Selling: Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Director Sells 958 Shares of Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,025. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $229,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

