Insider Selling: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

