Insider Selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,470,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,656,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.