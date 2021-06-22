Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells 512 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $10,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a P/E ratio of -39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

