Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 781 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,720.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $20,468.03.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $21,263.90.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 105,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,721. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

