Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells 122,506 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 122,506 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $5,005,595.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 103,764 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,235,646.48.

On Monday, June 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 55,920 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,253,576.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 281,423 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $11,591,813.37.

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $4,387,501.30.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 415,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

