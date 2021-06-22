Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $367,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTRK stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,433. The company has a market capitalization of $610.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.35. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.