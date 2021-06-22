Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.11. 4,387,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

