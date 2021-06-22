Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells 3,735 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,735 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $15,948.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,009.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SPPI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 3,956,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,378. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after buying an additional 352,449 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.