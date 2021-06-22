Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells 3,735 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,735 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $15,948.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,009.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SPPI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 3,956,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,378. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after buying an additional 352,449 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
