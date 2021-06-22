Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00.

SPT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,200,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

