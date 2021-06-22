Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells 7,554 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50.

RUN stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. 6,752,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,459,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.