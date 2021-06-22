Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $171,701.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $38,080.80.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,455.00.

RUN stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. 6,752,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

