Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $2,187,350.00.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $58,267.87.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $201,012.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 963,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

