Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 224,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,184. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
