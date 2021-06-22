Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 224,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,184. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

