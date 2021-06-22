Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trupanion stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.69. 260,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.12. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.