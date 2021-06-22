Insider Selling: U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $14,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,805.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $11,116.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 200 shares of U.S. Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $11,774.00.

USCR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 370,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,376. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 103,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

