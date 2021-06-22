Insider Selling: Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UVV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 121,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.79.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 83.3% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Universal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

