Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells 9,236 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 2,163,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $5,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

