Insights Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,006.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $1,006.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,781,171 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

