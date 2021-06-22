Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.0505 on Major Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $66,077.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00107068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00154406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.56 or 0.99355503 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,249,648 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

