Insureum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $213,404.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $3.88 million and $213,404.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00646775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.84 or 0.07134131 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.