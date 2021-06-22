Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFCZF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

