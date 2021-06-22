Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFCZF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

