Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ITRG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

